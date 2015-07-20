Mackie ProFX8v2 Mixer Review

Mackie ProFX8v2 Mixer

PROS: Small enclosure, great preamps, good fx, low price.

CONS: None.

PRICE: $229

In music analogies the ProFX8v2 we’ve been testing out is like the Mark II lineup of Deep Purple. It took something you liked and made it something you loved.

The footprint for the 8-channel model is small, which is great if you’re using it for a FOH mixer or as a compact unit for mobile or home recording. And the chassis is strong – much more rugged than we were expecting at this price point. Honestly, at the $200 range, we’re typically thinking it’s gonna be the dreaded BPC (black plastic crap). Not the case here (no pun intended).

So it’s small and it’s built well. Yeah, yeah, but how’s it sound? Transparent, that’s how. With compact mixers, that always puts a smile on our face. When my mic sounds like it’s supposed to without added coloration, I’m happy. And the four built-in Mackie Vita preamps allow that to happen with no worries. Plus we’re digging the Hi-Z input that allows us to directly plug in our guitar. Bonus!

The 7-band EQ is simple enough to use, and we actually liked the digital effects available (somewhat rare as we’ve been quite unimpressed with lousy sounding reverbs and delays on mixers from other manufacturers in the past).

USB connectivity means you can also record with it, a nice touch that gets even nicer when you realize a copy of Tracktion is included (of course you can use your own DAW, too). Plus we like the ability to have a headphone-out onstage if you’re near the unit. For smaller gigs or solo outings it means you can keep your floor monitors in the van or at home.

Look, it’s ultra-affordable, it’s built well, has tons of options for even the most finicky knob-tweaker and it sounds great. What more could you ask for?

FEATURES

4 low-noise Mackie Vita mic preamps

ReadyFX effects engine with 16 effects

7-band graphic EQ

Aux output for monitor mixes

3-band EQ and 100Hz low-cut filter

Hi-Z input lets you directly connect guitar, bass

48-volt phantom power on all mic channels

Headphone output with separate level control

Balanced XLR and balanced/unbalanced 1/4-inch main outputs

USB for playback music and recording via Mac or PC

Includes Tracktion recording software