Mackie ProFX8v2 Mixer Review

Mackie ProFX8v2 Mixer
PROS: Small enclosure, great preamps, good fx, low price.
CONS: None.
PRICE: $229
In music analogies the ProFX8v2 we’ve been testing out is like the Mark II lineup of Deep Purple. It took something you liked and made it something you loved.
The footprint for the 8-channel model is small, which is great if you’re using it for a FOH mixer or as a compact unit for mobile or home recording. And the chassis is strong – much more rugged than we were expecting at this price point. Honestly, at the $200 range, we’re typically thinking it’s gonna be the dreaded BPC (black plastic crap). Not the case here (no pun intended).
So it’s small and it’s built well. Yeah, yeah, but how’s it sound? Transparent, that’s how. With compact mixers, that always puts a smile on our face. When my mic sounds like it’s supposed to without added coloration, I’m happy. And the four built-in Mackie Vita preamps allow that to happen with no worries. Plus we’re digging the Hi-Z input that allows us to directly plug in our guitar. Bonus!
The 7-band EQ is simple enough to use, and we actually liked the digital effects available (somewhat rare as we’ve been quite unimpressed with lousy sounding reverbs and delays on mixers from other manufacturers in the past).
USB connectivity means you can also record with it, a nice touch that gets even nicer when you realize a copy of Tracktion is included (of course you can use your own DAW, too). Plus we like the ability to have a headphone-out onstage if you’re near the unit. For smaller gigs or solo outings it means you can keep your floor monitors in the van or at home.
Look, it’s ultra-affordable, it’s built well, has tons of options for even the most finicky knob-tweaker and it sounds great. What more could you ask for?
FEATURES
4 low-noise Mackie Vita mic preamps
ReadyFX effects engine with 16 effects
7-band graphic EQ
Aux output for monitor mixes
3-band EQ and 100Hz low-cut filter
Hi-Z input lets you directly connect guitar, bass
48-volt phantom power on all mic channels
Headphone output with separate level control
Balanced XLR and balanced/unbalanced 1/4-inch main outputs
USB for playback music and recording via Mac or PC
Includes Tracktion recording software
MMX
February 29, 2016 at 11:44 pm
this unit is terrible. i’ve been DJ’ing and using different mixers for years, and this by far, by far… is the worst one of all.
the board, the entire engineering of this product is plagued with issues that if you were to rely on this for performances, will let you down.
look elsewhere for a good mixer, yamaha, alto, etc.
Benjamin Ricci
March 1, 2016 at 2:39 pm
Well, we respectfully disagree. What specific issues are you experiencing? Also, this really isn’t designed to be a DJ mixer. Perhaps you’d be better suited for a mixer designed for that application.
Rhey
April 19, 2016 at 3:16 pm
Hi i have new mackie profx8v2, first i was happy with performance bur when i turn to recording using usb and condenser mic, i was started to dissapoint with hissing sound in the recording. Using other mixer doesnt see the problem. Anybody knows how to tame my mackie mixer.appreciate any idea how to solve my problem on my recording.
Thanks.
RH
September 28, 2016 at 3:05 pm
The usb noise plagued the PROFX8, from what I’ve read in many reviews of that one. That’s how I found this thread, to see if fixed for PROFX8V2. Guessing maybe not….
Benjamin Ricci
September 29, 2016 at 6:58 am
We didn’t notice any significant USB noise issues when testing either unit.
ramendra
April 28, 2016 at 3:37 am
i bought this mixer 6 months ago used 4 times n lights keeps on flashing the power, effects and the mute red light all flashing at one time doesnt stop
Benjamin Ricci
May 1, 2016 at 9:19 pm
We are sorry you are having issues with the product you purchased. Our recommendation would be to contact the manufacturer for technical support.
Dean
August 9, 2016 at 6:19 am
I have same problem with flashing all leds and mixer don’t work I returned him twice to manufacturer, what to say … sems like poor quality, fast earning on brand name and old fame…
Johnny STRAWS
March 31, 2017 at 12:58 pm
Hi, at first my Pro FX8 V2 had no issues….6 months later my PA has been cutting out, I sing in a band and it seems the cutting out usually happens during our electric shows…. When it’s just the guitarist and I doing an acoustic show it never happens, that is until last night…. My speakers are HARBINGER V2115 15″
Benjamin Ricci
April 3, 2017 at 9:34 am
Hi Johnny,
Sorry you are having difficulties with your mixer. We do not manufacture this product, though, so I would recommend you contact Mackie directly for any technical support issues. Good luck.