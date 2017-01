Recently we opened up submissions for artists to win a brand new Mackie ProDX8 digital wireless mixer. After all the entries came in, we chose The Fallen Stars, who’ve rocked a series of hands-on videos demonstrating how awesomely powerful the ProDX8 can be for live bands. Check out their videos below, and see for yourself¬†how YOU can mix gigs wirelessly with your iPad.

