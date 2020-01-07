Mackie Elevates ProFX Series with Professional Upgrades

Upgraded preamps, effects, USB recording, and Pro Tools® | First included

At NAMM 2020, Mackie will be showcasing the complete redesign of their most popular analog mixer series, ProFXv3 Professional Effects Mixers with USB. Now with Mackie’s renowned Onyx™ mic preamps, GigFX™ Effects Engine, 2×4 24-Bit / 192kHz USB recording, and a new modern design. Not only are these great for live sound in clubs, bars, and venues, they are the perfect choice for home studios, content creators, and live streaming. Now included with the purchase of any ProFXv3 model is industry-stand DAW, Pro Tools® | First, plus the exclusive Mackie Musician Collection™ featuring 23 Avid® plug-ins valued at over $400 USD retail. The ProFXv3 Series is available in the 6-Channel ProFX6v3, 10-Channel ProFX10v3, 12-Channel ProFX12v3, 16-Channel ProFX16v3, 22-Channel ProFX22v3, and 30-Channel ProFX30v3.



ProFXv3 Series mixers start with Mackie’s flagship Onyx mic preamps that offer incredible noise and distortion performance to ensure the cleanest signal path possible. With up to 60dB of gain on tap, even the most gain-hungry mics will shine.



“Our Onyx mic preamps offer boutique-quality performance and sound quality,” said Matt Herrin, Mackie Product Manager. “Bringing them to ProFX for the first time is a major upgrade to the series that makes that sought-after sound more accessible than ever.”

ProFXv3 offers more ways than ever to add the finishing touch. The all-new GigFX High-Resolution Effects Engine offers 24 great-sounding effects including reverbs, delays, and much more. Dialing them in is as simple as a quick spin of the selector knob.

The built-in USB interface in ProFX mixers is a massively popular feature in the series, and ProFXv3 offers a professional upgrade in recording quality. Sample rates up to 192kHz combined with Mackie’s flagship Onyx mic preamps ensure you get the most pristine sound possible. 2×4 I/O is great for creating two mixes on your computer and sending each to the mixer. A dedicated Blend knob allows you to easily choose between monitoring your DAW output and direct latency-free monitoring or a blend of both, perfect when recording alongside pre-recorded tracks.

ProFXv3 Series mixers are equipped with useful tools to help get your mix just right. Single-knob compression makes it easy and fast to keep levels in check. Connect instruments directly with Hi-Z switches. And you can now plug in any device via an 1/8” input directly into a channel strip.



Mackie’s new partnership with Avid gives ProFXv3 users an incredible benefit and value. Now included is industry-standard Pro Tools | First plus the exclusive Musician Collection bundle with 23 Avid plug-ins, including the popular 304C Compressor and 304E Equalizer. In addition, users will also get the multi-award-winning Waveform™ OEM DAW software with their DAW Essentials Collection™ of 16 plug-ins. This complete software package is valued at over $500 USD and offers an incredible number of powerful creative and mixing tools to add to any user’s plug-in library. In addition to ProFXv3, many other Mackie products will now be including Pro Tools | First and Waveform bundles.



“With legendary Onyx preamps, 192kHz recording, onboard compressors, tons of new effects, and powerful included software, ProFXv3 is the ultimate affordable analog mixer,” remarks Herrin. “We can’t wait to see what artists, audio engineers, content creators, and all other Mackie users do with these.”



The Mackie ProFXv3 Series Professional Effects Mixers with USB are available worldwide, with US MSRP pricing of $199.99 for the ProFX6v3, $299.99 for the ProFX10v3, $429.99 for the ProFX12v3, $649.99 for the ProFX16v3, $919.99 for the ProFX22v3, and $1169.99 for the ProFX30v3. For a closer look, visit Mackie at NAMM 2020, January 16-19, at the Anaheim Convention Center in room 201D.



For more information, visit mackie.com/ProFXv3