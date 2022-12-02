Home / Live Sound / How to Take Your Stage Show WIRELESS with Xvive

How to Take Your Stage Show WIRELESS with Xvive

By on December 2, 2022
We recently sent the amazingly talented band @FirstToEleven a slew of new Xvive wireless products to test out live, with the hopes they could show fellow artists just how EASY and affordable going wireless for the first time can be. You can watch their entire 5-part video series in the embedded playlist below. 

PRODUCTS USED

  • U6 Compact Wireless Mic System

WATCH THE VIDEO SERIES

If you or your band are thinking about dipping your toes into the wonderful world of wireless, and ditching the mess of cables on-stage for GOOD, keep watching this series — we’ll go from unboxing, to setup, to some KILLER live performances (both electric and acoustic), showing you just how painless going wireless truly can be.

For more info on the band, be sure to follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/firsttoeleven

And learn more about the complete lineup of Xvive gear at https://xvive.com

