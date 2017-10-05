Galaxy Audio 600MHz Buyback Program

Galaxy Audio now has a trade-in program available that will allow you to trade in any brand of wireless product in the 600 megahertz range and receive a special discount on current Galaxy Audio wireless products. Galaxy doesn’t want your old wireless so instead, they want you to make a video of you destroying your old 600 MHz wireless and send it to them. Upload now to YouTube and send Galaxy the link.

Galaxy Audio invites you to check out their FCC compliant wireless and other great Galaxy products at the 2017 WFX Show, Booth 1331.

#destroyyourwireless

