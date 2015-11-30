Electro-Voice

EKX-15SP Powered 15″ Subwoofer – $899

PROS: Fantastic low-end response, solid enclosures, decent price.

CONS: Super heavy for “portable” use.

Designed to complement the badass EKX loudspeaker line, the new 15-inch powered sub from Electro-Voice is a behemoth, a mammoth of low-end butt-thumpitude. And we mean that in a good way. For an installed situation (club, venue, live event), these would be ideal to carry low-end frequencies to even the most far-away, back-wall club dwellers. With 1,300 watts of Class D power on tap, you’ve got enough wattage to handle pretty much any demanding situation.

You’d think overheating would be a problem, but EV even has that covered, too. Internal sensors and specially designed fans keep the subs running perfectly in any environment. For our tests, which included a dance hall/live venue, we were happy that the built-like-a-tank enclosures were, well…built like tanks. With the energy of a live show, you need a PA system that can take some abuse, and we’re hard pressed to imagine even the most metal of shows getting rowdy enough to damage these beef-tastic enclosures.

At the end of the day, watts and ruggedness are great features in a sub, but it really comes down to sound quality. Can these 15-inch speakers handle earthquake-inducing bass? Simple answer? You betcha – in spades. Our only gripe is that EV has positioned the EKX line as portable in some of their marketing materials. And while yes, technically these speakers and subs are moveable, our test units weighed about 60 pounds each. So for bands without their own on-the-road chiropractors, probably not so much. For DJs, event producers, etc. – yeah, maybe. But really we see these shining in clubs and live venues looking for PA upgrades (read: installed systems, not pack-it-in-the-van-for-the-tour systems).

The interface is hella simple (one knob for dummies like me) and the LCD readout is great for low-light club situations. You can even position the output directionally for less-than-optimal crowd disbursements, and you’ve got two XLR outs for easy expansion (awesome for larger stage shows and festivals).

FEATURES

Low Pass Frequency Adjustable: 80 Hz, 100 Hz, 120 Hz, 150 Hz

Maximum SPL: 133 dB peak dB Maximum

Power Consumption: 1.8 A Current rating is 1/8 power

Power Rating: 1300 W

Frequency Response (-3 dB): 45 Hz – 150 Hz

Frequency Response (-10 dB): 40 Hz – 180 Hz

LF Transducer: EVS-15C 381 mm (15 in)

Connector Type: (2) XLR/TRS combo jacks and (2) XLR link outputs

Enclosure Material: 15 mm, plywood with EVCoat