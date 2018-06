LA’s War Twins are now out on their¬†summer tour, so they’re road-testing out a few new Cloudlifters (the CL-1 and the CL-Zi) from our friends at Cloud Microphones. In this week’s video update, they’re exploring some more creative uses for the Cloudlifters as part of their unique mic setups. Stay tuned for more as we check in with the band periodically throughout the rest of their tour. Enjoy!

