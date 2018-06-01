Home / Live Sound / Dynamic Microphones & Other Live Mics / VIDEO: War Twins to Tour with New Cloudlifter Products

VIDEO: War Twins to Tour with New Cloudlifter Products

By on June 1, 2018
LA’s War Twins are about to head out on tour, so we sent them some new Cloudlifters (the CL-1 and the CL-Zi) from the folks at Cloud Microphones. They’ll be testing them out live over the course of the next few weeks, checking in periodically with video updates on how things are going, wrapping up later this summer with their full review in an upcoming issue of Performer. For now, though, take a look as the duo unboxes their new gear, and stay tuned for more ahead!

