VIDEO: Me Like Bees Unboxes Blue enCORE Microphones

Performer Magazine, in partnership with Blue Microphones, recently sent the band Me Like Bees a new setup of live mics from the enCORE Series. In the weeks ahead, the band will be testing them out on the road, and keeping a video diary here and on YouTube.

In Part 1, watch as the band unboxes the new mics, and explains to their guitarist why his amp is just a fancy table. Enjoy!

For more info, head to:

http://www.melikebees.com/

https://www.bluedesigns.com/#pro-xlr