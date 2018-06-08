Home / Live Sound / Dynamic Microphones & Other Live Mics / VIDEO: Me Like Bees Unboxes Blue enCORE Microphones

VIDEO: Me Like Bees Unboxes Blue enCORE Microphones

By on June 8, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Performer Magazine, in partnership with Blue Microphones, recently sent the band Me Like Bees a new setup of live mics from the enCORE Series. In the weeks ahead, the band will be testing them out on the road, and keeping a video diary here and on YouTube.

In Part 1, watch as the band unboxes the new mics, and explains to their guitarist why his amp is just a fancy table. Enjoy!

For more info, head to:

http://www.melikebees.com/
https://www.bluedesigns.com/#pro-xlr

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *