VIDEO: Me Like Bees Road Tests Blue enCORE Microphones

Performer Magazine, in partnership with Blue Microphones, recently sent the band Me Like Bees a new setup of live mics from the enCORE Series. In the weeks ahead, the band will be testing them out on the road, and keeping a video diary here on YouTube. In Part 2, watch as the band discusses how clearly the Blue enCORE mics deliver their sound, and how even a mush-mouth singer can now be understood clearly. Enjoy!