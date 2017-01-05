The Macrotones Selected to Test out Audio-Technica ATM350a Microphones and Mounting Systems

Performer is excited to announce that Boston-based funk/”astro-beat” band The Macrotones will test out a selection of Audio-Technica ATM350a Microphones and Mounting Systems. Stay tuned in the weeks ahead as the band unboxes the mics, tests them out in rehearsals and hits the stage to put the mics through their paces in a live setting.

In the meantime, enjoy some tunes from the band’s latest release, Unknown Outpost, and catch them live in Boston at The Milky Way on January 13th.

<a href="http://music.macrotones.com/album/unknown-outpost">Unknown Outpost by The Macrotones</a>