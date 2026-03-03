Sennheiser Announces the MD 9235 Microphone Head is Back

Sennheiser announces a fresh production run for its legendary capsule

The MD 9235 microphone head for wireless handhelds has been a firm favorite with many engineers and artists for its ability to cut through high on-stage levels and reject crosstalk, even in front of the PA. When the cardioid mic head was discontinued a few years ago, some touring professionals remained attached to the 9235’s clear, detailed sound and excellent rejection, and repeatedly asked Sennheiser to reintroduce the capsule. Now the company is pleased to announce the return of the legendary MD 9235 wireless mic head.

“When the MM 435 mic head and the MM 445 high-rejection head suceeded the MD 9235 in 2020, they quickly built their own fanbase,” explains product manager Sebastian Schmitz. “But we still had enquiries for the MD 9235 coming in, even after years had passed since its discontinuation. So we sat together with our development and manufacturing engineers and examined how we could revive the 9325. We had samples thoroughly tested by several touring sound engineers and they were thrilled to have the MD 9235 back.”

As before, the MD 9235 has been meticulously crafted to accurately and powerfully reproduce vocals while rejecting ambient noise from the sides and rear, making it the perfect choice for applications where the talent moves dynamically and often in front of the PA.

With its lightweight aluminium-copper microphone coil moving faster than conventional coils, the capsule delivers incredible detail and transparency even in the most challenging environments.

The MD 9235 retails at USD $699 MSRP and is delivered complete with a pouch and five replacement foam inlays.

Technical Data