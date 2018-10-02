Sennheiser and Neumann launch special wireless bundle

To mark Neumann.Berlin’s 90th company anniversary, Sennheiser and Neumann have unveiled a very special promotional bundle that combines a Sennheiser evolution wireless 500 G4 microphone system with the Neumann KK 205 true condenser capsule. This special edition vocal set makes the acclaimed Neumann sound available to a much wider audience – as until now, Neumann microphone heads had been reserved for Sennheiser’s 2000, 6000 and 9000 wireless series.

Based on Neumann’s award-winning series of wired KMS stage microphones, the KK 205 true condenser microphone head features exceptional clarity and the characteristic Neumann sound. The super-cardioid capsule delivers an immediate, emotional vocal sound with airy trebles and fast transient response. The KK 205 can take sound pressure levels of up to 150 dB without clipping, ensures high gain before feedback and offers good lateral isolation towards other on-stage sound sources.

The ew 500 G4 wireless microphone system offers up to 50 mW of transmission power and a switching bandwidth of 88 MHz, which gives engineers sufficient room to maneuver in the busy RF spectrum. The system is available in all standard UHF frequency ranges and comes complete with the handheld transmitter, capsule, rack-mount receiver, rack-mount kit, microphone clip and power supply.

The promotional bundle is available at 1,600 EUR/USD from 1 October to 31 December 2018.

www.sennheiser.com | www.neumann.com