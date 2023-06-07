How to Go Wireless With Sennheiser

Going wireless on stage shouldn’t be intimidating, or reserved just for the “big touring acts.” In this video, we’ll show just how easy it is to get set up with a wireless system of your own in no time flat, featuring the Sennheiser EW-DX Wireless System.

We enlisted the help of Boston-based band Air Traffic Controller to unbox the gear, show how simple it was to set up, and then demonstrate the range and capabilities in a live performance from their rehearsal space.

As you’ll see, it’s a simple process, the range is fantastic, latency practically non-existent and you gain the freedom of mobility when performing live — it’s time to untether yourself from those cables on stage!

And read our initial impressions of the Sennheiser EW-DX system here: https://performermag.com/live-sound/dynamic-mics-live-mics/first-look-sennheiser-ew-dx-wireless-microphone-system/