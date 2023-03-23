Home / Live Sound / Dynamic Microphones & Other Live Mics / GEAR NEWS: DPA Releases 2012 Cardioid & 2015 Wide Cardioid Mics

By on March 23, 2023
When a complex live stage needs to sound its best, you need mics that seamlessly combine to capture the true sound.

The 2012 Cardioid Mic and 2015 Wide Cardioid Mic are designed specifically for live applications, to help the sound engineer work efficiently with strict deadlines, physical limitations and challenging environments, while at the same time embracing the passion and spontaneity of the artists.

Both mics combine durable, reinforced construction with natural and precise sound reproduction – important characteristics for the live stage.

2012 Cardioid Microphone

All-around generalist pencil mic that guarantees excellent close miking on any instrument on a live stage.

Key features:

  • Excellent transient response
  • Uniform cardioid directionality
  • Outstanding SPL handling

2015 Wide Cardioid Microphone

Overhead stereo microphones for ambient pick up of a drum kit or other instrument groups.

Key features:

  • Uniform wide cardioid pattern
  • Spacious sound
  • Compact design

