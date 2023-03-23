GEAR NEWS: DPA Releases 2012 Cardioid & 2015 Wide Cardioid Mics

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
When a complex live stage needs to sound its best, you need mics that seamlessly combine to capture the true sound.
The 2012 Cardioid Mic and 2015 Wide Cardioid Mic are designed specifically for live applications, to help the sound engineer work efficiently with strict deadlines, physical limitations and challenging environments, while at the same time embracing the passion and spontaneity of the artists.
Both mics combine durable, reinforced construction with natural and precise sound reproduction – important characteristics for the live stage.▼ Article continues below ▼
All-around generalist pencil mic that guarantees excellent close miking on any instrument on a live stage.
Overhead stereo microphones for ambient pick up of a drum kit or other instrument groups.