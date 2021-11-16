Home / Live Sound / Best Powered Speakers / New Thrash Powered Loudspeakers From Mackie

New Thrash Powered Loudspeakers From Mackie

By on November 16, 2021
The Thrash Series 1300W loudspeakers deliver rock solid, no frills sound reinforcement for loud vocals, screaming guitars, and face-melting keytar solos.

For those that want to plug in, crank it up, and get down to business, Thrash is the loudspeaker for you. With flexible inputs, lightweight and durable construction, and a wall-shaking 1300W of power, Thrash has what it takes to keep up with every gig, rehearsal, rowdy spelling bee, you name it.

  • 1300W ultra-efficient Class-D amplifiers
  • Built-Like-A-Tank™ to conquer every gig while lightweight for easy loading
  • Dual inputs feature XLR/TRS combo inputs
  • High-performance woofers
  • Titanium compression drivers
  • Standard pole mount
  • Equipped with 4 handles for easy loading
  • Dual-angle monitor wedge for use as a floor monitor
  • Rotatable grille badge
  • Thermal limiter

