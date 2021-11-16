New Thrash Powered Loudspeakers From Mackie

The Thrash Series 1300W loudspeakers deliver rock solid, no frills sound reinforcement for loud vocals, screaming guitars, and face-melting keytar solos.

For those that want to plug in, crank it up, and get down to business, Thrash is the loudspeaker for you. With flexible inputs, lightweight and durable construction, and a wall-shaking 1300W of power, Thrash has what it takes to keep up with every gig, rehearsal, rowdy spelling bee, you name it.

1300W ultra-efficient Class-D amplifiers

Built-Like-A-Tank™ to conquer every gig while lightweight for easy loading

Dual inputs feature XLR/TRS combo inputs

High-performance woofers

Titanium compression drivers

Standard pole mount

Equipped with 4 handles for easy loading

Dual-angle monitor wedge for use as a floor monitor

Rotatable grille badge

Thermal limiter