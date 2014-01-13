Yamaha STAGEPAS 400i Portable PA Review

PROS: Compact, good sound, nice reverb options.

CONS: Limited EQ options.

PRICE: $699

Back in the day, even small PAs were big enough to fill up a tour van or station wagon. Those days are thankfully behind us and Yamaha has a PA system that can fit into a Fiat.

The STAGEPAS 400i system contains two speakers and a mixer. The interesting design of the speaker enables the mixer to be placed in the back of either speaker, while the other speaker can act as a storage compartment for speaker and power cables. With the detachable mixer, there are set two screws that allow it to be attached to a mount that fits on a mic stand (not included).

The 8” speakers have a decent range overall, and the plastic casing feels very durable. They can be mounted on stands, or angled up as stage monitors. The mixer houses (4) mic/line inputs, two are XLR and the remaining two are universal XLR & 1/4” that let you select the level input for direct instruments or microphones; the remaining channels have 1/4” inputs.

The EQ is pretty basic, with just High and Low controls, but each individual channel has its own selectable reverb of hall, plate, room or echo that can be shut off via a footswitch (not included). A built in limiter and feedback suppressor as well as a USB input round things out. There are 1/4” outputs for monitors as well as a subwoofer.

Sound-wise, it delivers for most situations, with plenty of volume to handle most small venues. While running a limited number of instruments and vocals it works well, the EQ is a tad limited, but the feedback suppressor helps keep things well under control.

For the money, it’s hard to find a PA system that works this well, and is still compact. The STAGEPAS system seems perfectly geared for the performer who needs to set up quickly and just play. If only more equipment was designed in this way!

FEATURES

400W portable PA with full-featured 8-channel mixer

8″ low-frequency driver and 1″ high-frequency driver

2-band EQ on each channel

Master 1-knob EQ

Built-in feedback suppression

High-quality SPX digital reverb

iPod/iPhone dock