WATCH the new Electro-Voice EVERSE 8 in action!

We recently worked with the amazing Nashville singer-songwriter Ariel Bui to test out the new Electro-Voice EVERSE 8 battery-powered, weatherized portable PA system. Watch the entire series as we unbox the EVERSE 8, set it up, and listen to an exclusive LIVE performance from Ariel as she tests it out in her home studio.

Learn more about the weatherized, portable EVERSE 8 at https://products.electrovoice.com/na/en/everse8/ And be sure to follow Ariel online at https://www.arielbui.com

EPISODE 1: THE UNBOXING

In Episode 1, we cover the initial unboxing and features overview. Watch that below.

EPISODE 2: THE SETUP & FEATURES

In Episode 2 Ariel goes over the basic setup for the EVERSE 8 speakers, including the Bluetooth functionality, linking both speakers for stereo use, and setting up the app to control your mix and settings wireless on-stage.

EPISODE 3: LIVE PERFORMANCE

In Episode 3 Ariel treats us to a live performance and final thoughts after having used the EVERSE 8 for a few weeks.

ABOUT THE EVERSE 8

The first battery-powered loudspeaker from Electro-Voice and the first weatherized model of its type, EVERSE 8 takes advantage of decades of Electro-Voice engineering expertise – along with the latest advancements in technology – to provide a truly portable and truly wireless audio experience at a price and performance level unmatched by current comparable products on the market.

Whether used for live music, vocal reinforcement and/or audio playback, musicians, DJs, production/rental companies, fitness/activity instructors and other professional, amateur and recreational users can all benefit from EVERSE 8’s superior sound quality, user-friendliness and all-in-one PA system design – a concept that opens-up real pro-audio performance for a wider range of users than ever before. EVERSE 8 comes in a black or white finish, adding an aesthetic angle to its versatility.