WATCH: Get to know the LD Systems Maui G3 PA System

In this new series, we’ll go from unboxing to setup, to playthrough as we get to hear the entire system in action during three exclusive LIVE performances.
In the final Episode Foxanne treats us to one final performance, this time showing off the system with live acoustic guitar, lead and background vocals and drums. Plus we can see how a two-unit system can do double duty as a front-facing PA speaker as well as a stage monitor so you can hear your performance playback and adjust accordingly.
Follow Foxanne on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/foxanne.official/
Learn more about the LD System Maui G3 and the entire LD Systems lineup at https://www.ld-systems.com/en/series/maui-series/29297/maui-28-g3