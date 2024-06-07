VIDEO SERIES: JBL IRX One Pack and Play Challenge

Looking to hit the stage, or bring your own sound system to upcoming house concerts, club gigs, outdoor shows and more?

Let the amazing singer/songwriter Baxter Hall walk you through the JBL IRX ONE in a new video series we’re calling the “pack and play challenge.” We will show you how easy it is to get this ready for any gig and how truly portable it can be for your live needs.

In episode 1, we get unboxed and ready to set things up.

In episode 2, we start to walk through all the cool features and benefits of the JBL IRX ONE Portable PA System with Baxter.

In Episode 3, we get treated to an intimate live performance of Hall’s latest single “High Road.”

And we wrap things up by packing things up, loading the car and hitting the road to unload for Hall’s pop-up gig later that day. We hope you enjoyed this series and learned more about the IRX ONE!

Learn more about the JBL IRX ONE at https://jblpro.com/en-US/products/irx-one

And be sure to follow Baxter online at https://baxterhallmusic.com/