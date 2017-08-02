[VIDEO] Absence of Ocean Demos Ableton Through Galaxy Audio GPS-8

- Home
Our gear testers Absence of Ocean are putting the Galaxy Audio GPS-8 PA system through its paces. Check out the band’s latest video below, and learn more about Galaxy Audio products by clicking here.
Says Andrew Ross from AoO:
“Got to run effected vocals and Ableton synths/drum tracks through our @galaxyaudio GPS-8s during practice today! These PAs can handle just about anything without getting too muddy!“
