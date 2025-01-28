The MAUI family is complete – LD Systems MAUI G3 MIX now available

LD Systems announces the immediate availability of the MAUI G3 MIX. The MAUI 11 G3 MIX and MAUI 28 G3 MIX models are expanding the application possibilities of the popular MAUI G3 series with an integrated digital six-channel mixer, professional effects, and convenient wireless remote control via smartphone or tablet. With the new column PA systems, the MAUI family is finally complete. The versatile portfolio is complemented by the MAUI 44 G2 professional PA system for full-blown band sound.

The MAUI G3 MIX series combines all components for flexible live use in one PA system: mixer, effects, dynamics processing, controller, power amplifiers, and speakers. The integrated six-channel mixer enables the connection of microphones, line devices, and high-impedance instruments as well as the wireless connection of external devices via Bluetooth stereo. On the output side, the column PA can be expanded to include a second subwoofer and up to two monitors, each with a separate monitor mix. To double the number of available channels, users can also connect two MAUI G3 MIX via the SysLink® connection. The variety of connections is rounded off by a footswitch input for the hands-free control of effects.

Remote-control your mix!

If required, the MAUI G3 MIX mixer can be fully remote-controlled. A free app (iOS/Android) for smartphones and tablets is available for this purpose, providing full access to the mixer channels, monitor channels, and the comprehensive EQ and effects section with reverb, delay, and dynamics tools. Depending on the control requirements, the mixer can be fully operated with the app in Easy or Expert mode.

The MAUI 28 G3 MIX is based on a 12” woofer with 2,060 W (peak) and two aluminium column elements with twelve 3.5” mid-range drivers, which are designed as cardioid speakers and make it possible to control sound dispersion. The MAUI 11 G3 MIX uses two 8” woofers with 1,460 W (peak) and six 3.5” mid-range drivers in a cardioid arrangement. Equipped with the latest DynX® DSP generation and powerCON mains connection, the subwoofers offer extended and distortion-free playback even at maximum volume down to 37 Hz (MAUI 28 G3 MIX) or 39 Hz (MAUI 11 G3 MIX). When using a second subwoofer, the bass range can be operated in cardioid configuration at the touch of a button (preset).

LD Systems MAUI G3 MIX models are now available.

Further information:



https://www.ld-systems.com/en/listing/index/sCategory/4289