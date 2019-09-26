Mackie Launches All-New SRM-Flex Portable Column PA System

Ultra-compact and lightweight design, premium sound quality, and flexible control

Today Mackie announces their latest entry into the portable PA market, the all-new SRM-Flex Portable Column PA System. Featuring an ultra-lightweight design, legendary SRM Series sound quality, a full-featured 6-channel digital mixer, and complete wireless control and streaming, SRM-Flex is perfect for solo acts, small bands, presentations, events, DJs, and more. Packed with premium features and capability, SRM-Flex offers an incredible value not before achieved at this price point.

The modular design of SRM-Flex features a 10″ LF woofer in the molded cabinet base module which also contains the 1300W amplifier and built-in digital mixer. The 3-piece tower houses a wide-dispersion array with 6 x 2″ high-performance HF drivers for clear, whole room coverage. This modular tower design allows the user to easily change the height of the mid and high frequencies to match the ear level of the audience.

“Portability is a major factor with a portable PA, and SRM-Flex delivers,” said Craig Reeves, Mackie Product Manager. “At under 30 pounds, the SRM Flex is easy to carry one handed, and it’s small size means it will fit easily into the trunk of your car – or even on the bus.”

The SRM-Flex has been meticulously tuned, utilizing the latest in acoustic measurement technology for crystal clear sound that is balanced and punchy. Whether you are plugging in a mic and a guitar or streaming music from your phone, SRM-Flex offers exceptional sound worthy of the SRM name.

The built-in 6-channel digital mixer provides everything you need to get your sound and mix just right. Two flexible Mic/Line inputs accept microphones, instruments, and more. There is also a dedicated stereo channel with dual 1/4″ line inputs and a dedicated 1/8″ Aux In / Bluetooth® streaming channel. Channels 1 and 2 are equipped with individual 2-band EQs and Reverb level controls with 3 different reverbs to choose from. To tailor the entire system to your application, there are 3 voicing modes available at the push of a button. Connecting to a second SRM-Flex or house PA is easy via the professional XLR Mix Out.

Control is fast and easy, even mid-performance, thanks to dedicated physical controls for every critical adjustment. For even more freedom, the SRM-Flex Connect™ app allows wireless control from your iOS or Android® device. The app not only provides the same control available on the SRM-Flex itself, but offers even more customization like front LED and metering behavior, presets, and more.

“SRM-Flex is incredibly easy to get up and running and sounding great,” remarks Reeves. “And with full physical controls plus complete wireless control, adjustments on the fly are stress-free” The Mackie SRM-Flex Portable Column PA System will be available worldwide beginning October 2019. Sold individually, the US MAP pricing for SRM-Flex is $999.99.

For more information, visit mackie.com/SRM-Flex .