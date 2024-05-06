WATCH NOW: Get Amazing On-The-Go Sound with new All-in-One Mackie ShowBox

Learn how to get better live sound in a small, affordable and portable PA/acoustic amp package. The new Mackie ShowBox is an awesome battery-powered PA and acoustic amp with a few tricks up its sleeve. We enlisted the help of singer/songwriter Travis Shallow to walk us through all the cool features and practical applications of the ShowBox, including the breakaway mixer for the ultimate in on-stage control.

Hear Travis’s thoughts as he’s been using the system for a few weeks, why it’s great for today’s on-the-go performers, and stick around for an intimate acoustic performance of one of his original songs.

For more info

Head to https://mackie.com/us/products/battery-powered/live-sound/showbox.html

And follow Travis online at https://www.travisshallow.com/