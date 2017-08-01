Galaxy Audio Introduces TQ8 All-In-One PA

Galaxy’s new TQ8 packs 150-watts of high-performance audio into a light-weight, portable package with versatile mixing, wireless options and extended battery life – all at an unmatched price. With a powerful 8-inch woofer and a wide-dispersion HF horn with 1-inch compression driver, the TQ8 offers professional-level audio performance with plenty of level and clarity for a wide variety of uses. Two wired mic/line inputs complement a highly versatile music system with an SD card slot, USB connector, left/right audio connections and Bluetooth compatibility for use with a phone or iPod source. One or two optional wireless mic receivers work with Galaxy’s hand-held or body-pack wireless microphones and expand the TQ8’s applications while eliminating mic cable issues.

The TQ8’s simple operation makes it easy to mix and control all of these sources with individual and master volume and 3-band equalization to optimize sound quality and voice clarity. A useful voice priority feature (with on/off switch) automatically ducks the music source when someone speaks into any microphone.

Schools – classrooms, cafeteria, sports training and other outdoor events

Corporate – meetings, training, off-site and outdoor events

House-of-Worship – overflow, youth events, outdoor weddings, memorial services

Personal – back-yard parties, picnics, tailgating

Other – auctioneers, aerobics, street theater, AV rentals

The TQ8 is light weight and highly portable with a convenient carrying handle and may be AC powered or operated from its internal battery for up to 24 hours of continuous use. A standard pole socket allows stand mounting for larger groups.

Premium performance, an unmatched feature set and trouble-free operation at a highly affordable price make the TQ8 the ideal “all in one PA”. As it celebrates 40 years of great audio products, Galaxy Audio invites you to see and try the TQ8 and other great Galaxy products at a Galaxy dealer near you.