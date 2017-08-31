Absence of Ocean Demos The Galaxy Audio GPS-8

- Home
Our recent gear test winners, Absence of Ocean, have been hard at work these past few weeks testing out the Galaxy Audio GPS-8 personal monitor PA.
While we await their final review, we wanted to share a look back at some of their videos as they integrated the gear into their rehearsal setup.
As Audrey puts it:
“They’ve enhanced my singing capabilities.”
And Harrison adds:
“It’s changed the way we’ve practiced.”
We decided to get weird and interview ourselves about these @galaxyaudio GPS-8 PA systems that @performermagazine sent us to test!! Check it out!
Got to run effected vocals and ableton synths/drum tracks through our @galaxyaudio GPS-8s during practice today! These PAs can handle just about anything without getting to muddy! Thanks again @performermagazine