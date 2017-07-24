[VIDEO] Absence of Ocean Puts the Galaxy Audio GPS-8 Through Its Paces

Our gear testers Absence of Ocean are putting the Galaxy Audio GPS-8 PA system through its paces. Check out the band’s latest video below, and learn more about Galaxy Audio products by clicking here.

Says Andrew Ross from AoO:

“Testing these Galaxy Audio GPS-8s for Performer Magazine is hard work, but somebody has to do it! Using them as a floor monitors is awesome for hearing everything in your mix. [We’re also] running our Ableton synth and drum tracks to the GPS-8 and adding ambient guitar loops through the amp.”