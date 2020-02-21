Enter to Win Electro-Voice EVOLVE 30M Portable Powered Column System

We’re looking for a killer band or solo artist to win and test out the new EVOLVE 30M Portable Powered Column System from Electro-Voice. Need big sound and easy mixing options for your portable PA setup? Enter below!

EV’s new EVOLVE 30M is a killer portable option that fills a room with HUGE sound, allows you to mix on-the-go like a pro, and sets up and tears down in no time flat.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the new EVOLVE 30M for us. Ideally, this will be either solo artists, duos or bands in need of a PA speaker upgrade. The winners will get a new EVOLVE 30M to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new EVOLVE 30M from Electro-Voice, and good luck!

About the Electro-Voice EVOLVE 30

Superior Electro-Voice sound quality coupled with the most complete feature set in its class – the perfect combination of performance and flexible functionality, in a very compact package.

The EVOLVE 30M is designed to deliver a significant step up in all-around performance for a column system in its size/price category. It includes an eight-channel digital mixer, studio-quality onboard effects, and remote control of all audio, effects and mix functions via the next-generation Electro-Voice QuickSmart Mobile application (available via the Apple Store and on Google Play).

The system includes a speaker array, a two-piece pole connector, an array and pole backpack carry case, and a powered subwoofer – all made to pack up and assemble quickly, look great on stage, and withstand real-world wear and tear.

All this makes it an outstanding choice for solo musicians/performers and smaller musical groups and venues – or any application that needs an easy-to-use, highly portable and lightweight system with extraordinary connectivity, control, coverage and output relative to its footprint.

For events such as weddings, the mixer allows the same system to support the various mics and inputs required for participants, musicians, and background music during the day, all with plenty of power to fill the dance floor for a DJ set or live performance in the evening.

Refined industrial design, professional-grade EV-engineered components and premium build quality – super-quick setup and single-trip portability in a system that looks as good as it sounds

All set the EVOLVE 30M apart from other systems at its price point. The full-range column array and its six lightweight 2.8” neodymium drivers provide ultra-wide 120° coverage via proprietary waveguides; array-formed 40° asymmetrical vertical coverage ensures acoustic output is directed towards both sitting and standing audience members. The array enclosure is constructed from a durable composite material and incorporates an ergonomic aluminum handle. It is acoustically optimized using four tuning ports hidden out of sight on the rear of the enclosure.

A 10” subwoofer is housed in a 15 mm wood enclosure with a high-efficiency laminar-flow vent design, for enhanced rigidity and acoustical performance. The array and sub are connected via a two-piece symmetrical aluminum pole with internal wiring and magnetically assisted latching. An advanced Class-D amplifier provides up to 1000 W of power: 500 W to the subwoofer and 500 W to the column array. The speakers are protected by a black powder-coated 18-gauge steel grille. Combined, these elements generate a genuinely impressive performance-to-size ratio in an elegant form factor that looks as good as it sounds.

Industry-leading QuickSmart DSP – optimize every detail of your sound via the control panel or via the app from across the room

QuickSmart DSP allows navigation of system parameters via an LCD with single-knob control, as well as multiple options for signal routing and inputs. Functions include four presets (Music, Live, Speech, Club), three-band system EQ (low, mid, high), seven-band graphic EQ (in Mixer mode), five user-programmable presets (Store and Recall settings), phantom power, visual monitoring of limiter status, input level control and meters, and a master volume control to optimize gain structure.

All of the above audio functions can also be controlled via the QuickSmart Mobile app – precisely adjust your system’s sound from across the room, hearing what the audience hears. The fully configurable app has an intuitive, easy-to-read user interface and utilizes Bluetooth* Low Energy (BTLE) technology for the adjustment and monitoring of all parameters of up to six EVOLVE 30M systems simultaneously. EVOLVE 30M offers simple or sophisticated operation according to application, making great sound easy for users of all levels.

Mix your show like a pro – powerful onboard mixer gives you best-in-class connectivity and control

Developed in collaboration with the world-class audio electronics engineering team at EV’s sibling brand Dynacord, the integrated fully featured, fully configurable digital mixer has multiple inputs (4x XLR/TRS combo mic/line inputs, 1x XLR/TRS combo stereo line input, 1x RCA, 1x 3.5 mm stereo, 1x Hi-Z instrument input) with professional-grade preamps and mix functions. The mixer can be controlled via the QuickSmart Mobile app or via the single-knob/LCD interface.

Finesse your sound with musician-friendly features – and reduce the amount of gear you bring to the gig

Independent channel aux sends and Hi-Z and foot switch inputs are included for flexible system configuration, and a range of onboard studio-quality effects (30 presets, including chorus, delay, flange and reverb, via two FX channels) add myriad options for fine-tuning. Along with the built-in mixer, these help to reduce setup time — and on-stage clutter — by minimizing the need for external effects pedals and processors. The onboard effects can be controlled via the QuickSmart Mobile app or via the single-knob/LCD interface. High-resolution, low-latency Bluetooth* streaming ensures excellent results for music playback or accompaniment.

*Bluetooth® is available in select countries.

The EVOLVE 30M joins the larger EVOLVE 50 in the award-winning Electro-Voice EVOLVE column speaker system series.