Enter to Win a JBL EON ONE Compact All-in-One PA

We’re looking for a killer band or solo artist to win and test out the new JBL EON ONE Compact All-in-One PA. Need big sound and easy mixing options for your portable PA setup? Enter below!

JBL’s new EON ONE Compact is an awesome all-in-one, ultra portable PA solution that’s a breeze to setup, sounds amazing and gives a ton of sound-shaping possibilities.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the new EON ONE Compact for us. Ideally, this will be either solo artists, duos or small bands in need of a PA speaker upgrade. The winners will get a new JBL EON ONE Compact to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new EON ONE Compact from JBL, and good luck!

About the JBL EON ONE Compact

An All-In-One Sound Solution

With your loudspeaker, amp, mixer, and effects all rolled up in one easy-to-carry package, you’ll lighten your load-in while maximizing the value of your gear investment.

EON ONE Compact’s 4-channel digital mixer is fully loaded with dbx and Lexicon-inspired professional effects including 4-band EQ, reverb, chorus and delay; quick-recall settings get you sounding great, fast, in any environment.

Bluetooth® Audio Streaming and Control

Pair a Bluetooth device for audio streaming to and DSP control of up to four units using the JBL EON Control app, available for iOS® and Android™ devices

Full-Featured Digital Mixing

Full-featured 4-channel digital mixer with pro preamps, a dedicated guitar input, phantom power, built-in Lexicon and dbx effects, music ducking, EQ and more.

Total Control At Your Fingertips

The JBL Compact Connect app lets you sound your best in seconds by selecting and controlling effects and presets right from your phone or tablet. Bluetooth networking gives you the ability to sync and control up to four EON ONE Compact units from one single source for music playback.

For complete info, please head to https://www.jbl.com/portable-pa-systems/JBL+EON+ONE+Compact.html