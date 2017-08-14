Absence of Ocean Praises Features of Galaxy Audio GPS-8

- Home
Our gear testers Absence of Ocean are putting the Galaxy Audio GPS-8 PA system through its paces. Check out the band’s latest video below, and learn more about Galaxy Audio products by clicking here.
Says Andrew Ross from AoO:
“We decided to get weird and interview ourselves about these dope @galaxyaudio GPS-8 PA systems that @performermagazine sent us to test!! Check it out!”
