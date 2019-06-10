ZT Amplifiers Introduces New Lunchbox Reverb Combo Amp & Cab II

The successor to ZT’s original Lunchbox combo amp is redesigned and assembled in California along with its matching passive Cab II.

ZT Amplifiers announces the release of its Lunchbox Reverb combo amp, replacing the company’s classic Lunchbox model ten years after its introduction in 2009. The original Lunchbox provided guitarists high output from a very compact amp. The Lunchbox Reverb is a complete redesign, with increased output, expanded tone controls, the addition of reverb, and a fresh look featuring the trademark “swoop” grill of the ZT Custom Shop line and a durable metallic silver gloss painted finish.

Joining the Lunchbox Reverb is the new Lunchbox Cab II, a passive cabinet matched to the Lunchbox Reverb and featuring the same custom-designed 6.5” speaker.

Both models will be assembled at ZT’s Benicia, California headquarters.

The Lunchbox Reverb details:

Gain, Bass, Treble, Volume, Reverb controls

Headphone/DI Output (speaker emulated), Internal Speaker Mute, Extension Speaker Output

100W RMS Class D power amplifier

Custom designed high-power 6.5” speaker

115V/230V Voltage Select for international use

Assembled in USA

Lunchbox Reverb & Lunchbox Cab II Dimensions: 7.7″ H x 9.8″ W x 5.3″ D (19.5cm x 25cm x 13.5cm)

Lunchbox Reverb Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3kg)

Lunchbox Cab II Weight: 7 lbs. (3.2kg)

Street Prices:

Lunchbox Reverb – $399

Lunchbox Cab II – $149

Available July 2019