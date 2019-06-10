ZT Amplifiers Introduces New Lunchbox Reverb Combo Amp & Cab II

- Home
ZT Amplifiers announces the release of its Lunchbox Reverb combo amp, replacing the company’s classic Lunchbox model ten years after its introduction in 2009. The original Lunchbox provided guitarists high output from a very compact amp. The Lunchbox Reverb is a complete redesign, with increased output, expanded tone controls, the addition of reverb, and a fresh look featuring the trademark “swoop” grill of the ZT Custom Shop line and a durable metallic silver gloss painted finish.
Joining the Lunchbox Reverb is the new Lunchbox Cab II, a passive cabinet matched to the Lunchbox Reverb and featuring the same custom-designed 6.5” speaker.
Both models will be assembled at ZT’s Benicia, California headquarters.
Lunchbox Reverb & Lunchbox Cab II Dimensions: 7.7″ H x 9.8″ W x 5.3″ D (19.5cm x 25cm x 13.5cm)
Lunchbox Reverb Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3kg)
Lunchbox Cab II Weight: 7 lbs. (3.2kg)
Lunchbox Reverb – $399
Lunchbox Cab II – $149
Available July 2019