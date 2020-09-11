ELITE ACOUSTICS ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES the D6-8 PRO Acoustic Amplifier

Elite Acoustics Engineering is proud to announce the D6-8 Pro Acoustic Amplifier is available now

D6-8 PRO features

80 Watt total Bi-Amp

6-Chan Full Function Digital Mixer & Effects

2 High Z (1M ohm), 4 Mic and 6 Line inputs

+48V Phantom Power for all 4 MIC inputs.

Independent Effects on each channel

Noise Gate, Compressor, EQ, Reverb, Chorus, & more

Max 4 seconds of Delay can be used as insert into one channel at a time.

Bluetooth

High-efficiency Class D amplifier with Active crossover

8″ woofer & 1” inch tweeters

Monitor section; 3-band EQ, Monitor Volume, stereo AUX input with level control

Chan 1/2 Direct Out

Main-Mix Left/Right Output with GND lift

Solid MDF or Plywood Cabinet

Metal chassis

Panel-mounted POTs/Jacks

IEC power inlet – 100VAC-250VAC

Standard 35mm built-in pole mount

Designed and assembled in USA

18LBs

12.13″w x 11.13″ H x 10.55″ D

Street Price: $899.00

For more information, visit http://www.eliteacoustics.com/d6-8-pro-acoustic-guitar-amplifier/

About Elite Acoustics Engineering

Founded and based in Los Angeles, California, we have been designing and manufacturing audio equipment for professionals and discerning enthusiasts for over a decade; bridging the gap between cutting edge technology and analog purity.