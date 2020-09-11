ELITE ACOUSTICS ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES the D6-8 PRO Acoustic Amplifier

Elite Acoustics Engineering is proud to announce the D6-8 Pro Acoustic Amplifier is available now
D6-8 PRO features
- 80 Watt total Bi-Amp
- 6-Chan Full Function Digital Mixer & Effects
- 2 High Z (1M ohm), 4 Mic and 6 Line inputs
- +48V Phantom Power for all 4 MIC inputs.
- Independent Effects on each channel
- Noise Gate, Compressor, EQ, Reverb, Chorus, & more
- Max 4 seconds of Delay can be used as insert into one channel at a time.
- Bluetooth
- High-efficiency Class D amplifier with Active crossover
- 8″ woofer & 1” inch tweeters
- Monitor section; 3-band EQ, Monitor Volume, stereo AUX input with level control
- Chan 1/2 Direct Out
- Main-Mix Left/Right Output with GND lift
- Solid MDF or Plywood Cabinet
- Metal chassis
- Panel-mounted POTs/Jacks
- IEC power inlet – 100VAC-250VAC
- Standard 35mm built-in pole mount
- Designed and assembled in USA
- 18LBs
- 12.13″w x 11.13″ H x 10.55″ D
Street Price: $899.00
For more information, visit http://www.eliteacoustics.com/d6-8-pro-acoustic-guitar-amplifier/ ▼ Article continues below ▼
About Elite Acoustics Engineering
Founded and based in Los Angeles, California, we have been designing and manufacturing audio equipment for professionals and discerning enthusiasts for over a decade; bridging the gap between cutting edge technology and analog purity.