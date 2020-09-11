Home / Live Sound / Amplifier Reviews / ELITE ACOUSTICS ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES the D6-8 PRO Acoustic Amplifier

ELITE ACOUSTICS ENGINEERING ANNOUNCES the D6-8 PRO Acoustic Amplifier

By on September 11, 2020
Elite Acoustics Engineering is proud to announce the D6-8 Pro Acoustic Amplifier is available now

D6-8 PRO features

  • 80 Watt total Bi-Amp
  • 6-Chan Full Function Digital Mixer & Effects
  • 2 High Z (1M ohm), 4 Mic and 6 Line inputs
  • +48V Phantom Power for all 4 MIC inputs.
  • Independent Effects on each channel
  • Noise Gate, Compressor, EQ, Reverb, Chorus, & more
  • Max 4 seconds of Delay can be used as insert into one channel at a time.
  • Bluetooth
  • High-efficiency Class D amplifier with Active crossover
  • 8″ woofer & 1” inch tweeters
  • Monitor section; 3-band EQ, Monitor Volume, stereo AUX input with level control
  • Chan 1/2 Direct Out
  • Main-Mix Left/Right Output with GND lift
  • Solid MDF or Plywood Cabinet
  • Metal chassis
  • Panel-mounted POTs/Jacks
  • IEC power inlet – 100VAC-250VAC
  • Standard 35mm built-in pole mount
  • Designed and assembled in USA
  • 18LBs
  • 12.13″w x 11.13″ H x 10.55″ D

Street Price: $899.00

For more information, visit http://www.eliteacoustics.com/d6-8-pro-acoustic-guitar-amplifier/

About Elite Acoustics Engineering

Founded and based in Los Angeles, California, we have been designing and manufacturing audio equipment for professionals and discerning enthusiasts for over a decade; bridging the gap between cutting edge technology and analog purity.

 

