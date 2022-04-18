Win KRK Speakers + Headphones PLUS Get Your Track on Vinyl

Get Featured on “The Sound of KRK” 7-inch

Performer is teaming up with KRK to give artists a killer opportunity to be included on a very special 7″ colored vinyl. Here’s the deal — we’ll be giving various KRK products away to winners over the next few months in a series of 4 rounds of giveaways.

The winning artists of each round will use their new gear to record new tracks (and some behind-the-scenes video) for potential inclusion on a 7″ colored record we’ll be pressing in 2022.

We’ll be giving away these two products above to the winner of ‘Round 3’, who’ll work with us to create behind-the-scenes video demos using the products so their fellow artists and content creators can see how they work in action.

You didn’t think we forgot the vinyl, did you? We’re going to open up a public vote to choose 2 winning artists (from Rounds 1-4) to earn a slot on a limited edition KRK 7″ colored vinyl sampler we’re calling The Sound of KRK.

Cool, huh? For complete details on each product, please keep scrolling. And to enter now, just fill out the form below and click submit.

KRK V-Series 4 Studio Monitors

This two-way, full-range studio reference monitor offers professional performance and accuracy for all recording, mixing, and mastering applications. Featuring a one-inch KRK-designed Kevlar® tweeter and four-inch lightweight woven Kevlar® woofer, the V4s provide extremely smooth midrange definition without colorization and pristine high-end with tight, controlled low-end. A bi-amped Class-D amplifier delivers superior transient response and up to 110 dB of SPL. An optimized front-ported bass reflex enclosure design avoids boundary coupling to allow flexibility in room positioning, perfect for standard or Dolby Atmos mixing. LEARN MORE HERE.

KNS 8402 Headphones

The KNS 8402 Headphones provide an accurate, consistent listening experience no matter the application. The closed-back, circumaural design offers up to 30 dBA of isolation, significantly reducing headphone bleed and distracting external sounds. A maximum SPL of 124 dB provides clear, detailed sound without risk of distortion. Lightweight enough to use on the go, with an accurate frequency response and stereo imaging built for professional studios, these headphones are well-suited for a variety of applications, including mixing, studio-tracking, editing, and general listening. Furnished with form-fitting memory foam pads, these headphones are comfortable enough to wear for hours without fatigue.

LEARN MORE HERE.