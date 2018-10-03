MEET YOUR MAKER: Warm Audio’s Bryce Young

Warm Audio has been disrupting the recording scene for the past few years, so we decided to chat with founder Bryce Young to see what sets them apart from their competition.

What sets Warm Audio apart from other manufacturers?

We really love gear! We’re pretty much obsessed, and have been since we started in 2011. I started the company not because I had a desire to make a bunch of money but because I just go bonkers over cool gear and wanted so badly to be involved with others who also love this type of gear. We also really enjoy changing the industry and what people thought was possible. We think it’s really cool to make stuff that’s just amazing sounding and sell it at a price almost unbelievable. We like getting the whole industry excited and jazzed; it’s a load of fun.

Admittedly, we don’t always profit a whole lot on every product release but that’s really not the point in our minds, we just want to create something that’s better than all other options at that price. We want to create tools that are considered “special” and “exciting” by most everyone that gets their hands on one.

What are some cool features of your products?

When people ask this question I usually go into telling them about one or more of our products in detail. I share what components are inside the products and that usually gets them pretty excited. We really try to focus heavily on what’s inside our products and how they sound, because in our opinion this is any product’s greatest feature. For example, I would describe our WA-47 Tube Condenser Microphone like:

Hey check this thing out, it’s a 47-style microphone replica with:

– A large brass body just like the original (milled out of a solid piece of brass)

– A triple layer head-basket just like the original (for proper acoustics)

– A true k47 style capsule sourced from Australia

– An AMI Tab Funken-werk (German Lamination) transformer

– A JJ Slovak 5751 tube

– A 15 foot Gotham 7-pin mic cable sourced from Switzerland

– And a French Solen output capacitor

– And it’s only $899!

The components that go into our products speak for themselves. Many recording artists may not know what all of these components do, but they can usually tell that some serious thought went into our designs. When they plug one of our products in and hear it for the first time they are often beside themselves (truly). We pride ourselves in “exceeding our customer’s expectations” and giving them more, in terms of sonic quality, than they ever expected to get when they bought it.

What lessons have you learned?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that running a company isn’t as easy as I had hoped. I started the company with a desire to give more musician’ access to boutique tools and wasn’t really set out to grow a big company. As we’ve grown a reputation in the industry the demand has forced us to have to grow to meet it. It’s been a super exciting, wild ride but inevitably there is more and more business work that has to be done each day. I enjoy hard work and learned lessons early on in life about the importance of it, but there are days that I just want to play around in the studio! And there’s definitely less time to do that now that we are a global company.

What are your most popular models?

WA-47 Tube Condenser Microphone (popular for 2018)

WA-47jr FET Condenser Microphone (popular for 2018)

WA-87 Condenser Microphone (most popular)

WA-412 Four Channel Mic Pre (most popular)

WA-2A Opto Compressor (most popular)

EQP-WA Tube Equalizer (most popular)

WA76 Discrete Compressor (most popular)

What’s the one thing you want people to think of when they think of Warm Audio?

Top notch sonic quality, as good as it gets. For the best price in the business.

