VIDEO SERIES: How to Integrate Outboard Gear Into Your Home Studio Rig

Curious how to add external hardware and processing power to your DAW-based home studio rig? Let Travis Shallow be your guide in this new 4-part series as we de-mystify outboard gear and show how you can improve the sound of your home recording projects easily and effectively.

Special thanks to ART (Applied Research and Technology) for all their help with this series.

In episode 1 we unbox all the gear, and in upcoming installments we’ll show how to hook it all up, how to tweak settings for optimal sound and how to get it all into your DAW.

In episode 2 we go in-depth with the ART SOLO MPA mic preamp to see all its functions and how it can integrate into a modern DAW-based recording setup.

In the third episode we talk all about how to use compression and in the final episode we’ll take a closer look how both pieces of outboard gear we’ve discussed form the basis of a complete home recording front-end. We hope you’ve enjoyed and learned a little something you can apply to your own home studio setup!