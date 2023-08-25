VIDEO: How to Upgrade Your Home Recording Rig

We recently hooked up with artist Jeshua Marhsall of Larry and His Flask to show how you can set up a complete home studio rig from the ground up, and get killer gear that won’t break the bank as a way to step up any beginner’s rig you may have put together in the past.

If you’re just using a simple USB mic now and want to step up your game, this series is for you.

In Episode 1, we unbox the gear we’re going to use to record a new track — stay tuned for more as we hook everything up and show it all in action!

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

JBL 305P MKII MONITORS:

https://www.jbl.com/studio-monitors/305PMKII.html

Soundcraft NOTEPAD 12CH DESKTOP MIXER WITH USB:

https://www.soundcraft.com/en-US/products/notepad-12fx

AKG K240 MKII PRO HEADPHONES:

https://www.akg.com/Headphones/Professional%20Headphones/K240MKII.html

AKG C214 RECORDING MICROPHONE:

https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/C214.html