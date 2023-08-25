Home / Home Recording / VIDEO: How to Upgrade Your Home Recording Rig

VIDEO: How to Upgrade Your Home Recording Rig

By on August 25, 2023
We recently hooked up with artist Jeshua Marhsall of Larry and His Flask to show how you can set up a complete home studio rig from the ground up, and get killer gear that won’t break the bank as a way to step up any beginner’s rig you may have put together in the past.

If you’re just using a simple USB mic now and want to step up your game, this series is for you.

In Episode 1, we unbox the gear we’re going to use to record a new track — stay tuned for more as we hook everything up and show it all in action!

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

JBL 305P MKII MONITORS:
https://www.jbl.com/studio-monitors/305PMKII.html

Soundcraft NOTEPAD 12CH DESKTOP MIXER WITH USB:
https://www.soundcraft.com/en-US/products/notepad-12fx

AKG K240 MKII PRO HEADPHONES:
https://www.akg.com/Headphones/Professional%20Headphones/K240MKII.html

AKG C214 RECORDING MICROPHONE:
https://www.akg.com/Microphones/Condenser%20Microphones/C214.html

