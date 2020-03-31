SRX PIANO I and SRX PIANO II Now Available in Roland Cloud

Roland announces the release of SRX PIANO I and SRX PIANO II through Roland Cloud, based on classics from the SRX wave expansion board series. Both of these detailed concert pianos are available for immediate download with a Roland Cloud membership.

Based on Complete Piano and Concert Piano, the second and eleventh titles in Roland’s legacy SRX wave expansion board series, SRX PIANO I and SRX PIANO II present exquisite stereo-sampled concert pianos for composition, recording, and performance.

The samples in SRX PIANO I were taken from a single, rare European piano, using high-end mics and converters to preserve its soft, delicate voice and natural resonance. SRX PIANO II presents a single, stunning 88-note acoustic grand. Sampled specifically for the original board, this world-class piano was recorded in high-resolution stereo, with four-way velocity switching and other nuances.

Offering expressive playability with clear tone, bright harmonics, and ultra-wide dynamic range, these two inspiring instruments are ideal for virtually all musical styles.

ABOUT THE SRX SERIES

The SRX software synthesizer plug-ins bring the well-loved sounds of Roland’s legacy SRX and SR-JV80 wave expansion boards to your modern music production workflow. Digital Circuit Behavior (DCB) technology reproduces every nuance and detail, fusing the original sample ROM with advanced behavior modeling that replicates the hardware’s digital components and circuitry. Sounds can be edited via an intuitive interface and saved in the plug-in for use across different projects.



SRX PIANO I and SRX PIANO II join recent releases like the XV-5080, TB-303, JX-3P and SRX STUDIO, as well as the TR-808, TR-909, JUPITER-8 and JUNO-106 to deepen Roland Cloud’s expanding suite of instruments. Each SRX plug-in features deep synth editing parameters to customize sounds any way you like. Knobs and sliders on contemporary Roland hardware synthesizers like the SYSTEM-8 can map to the plug-ins, speeding up users’ workflow with direct, hands-on control.