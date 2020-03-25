Positive Grid Invites Musicians to Download Full Version of BIAS FX Mobile for Free.

Musicians at home and anyone who wants to create can download BIAS FX Mobile – and try all of the expansion packs, amps, effects, and features – at no charge for 90 days.

Positive Grid, creator of the acclaimed BIAS FX 2 desktop software, invites guitar and bass players to create with their BIAS FX Mobile application with a 90-day FREE full download. Users can download the app for the next 14 days, from March 25 to April 8, 2020, and utilize every feature offered in the BIAS FX Guitar Amp & Effects app at no charge. Simply download the app and sign up for a new ToneCloud account to unlock all the features and expansion packs that BIAS FX has to offer.

“It can be difficult for many musicians to remain creative and positive right now,” shares Robert McCullar, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing for Positive Grid. “We want to create an opportunity for them to keep playing and stay connected to music.”

BIAS FX Mobile is a powerful application that turns an iOS device into an incredible sounding guitar amps and effects processor built on the backbone of Positive Grid’s award-winning pro-level software. Like the desktop version, the BIAS FX app also comes with a library full of realistic-sounding guitar and bass amps, effect pedals, and studio racks for players to create tones using only an iPhone or iPad.

BIAS FX Mobile also seamlessly integrates with Positive Grid’s BIAS AMP 2 Mobile and BIAS Pedal Mobile applications to let players dive deeper into limitless tone customization. Cross-platform ToneCloud® access allows users to share and download thousands of custom presets, for easy mobile access to favorite sounds.

BIAS FX Mobile supports IAA, allowing guitar and bass players to pair it with other iOS music applications. Plus it supports AudioBus, AUM, GarageBand, Cubasis, and more so that musicians can easily integrate it into their mobile recording rig using any iOS device. BIAS FX Mobile can also be controlled for live use using a simple LiveView controller, so now you can take your full rig anywhere!