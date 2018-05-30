Home / Home Recording / Music Production / VIDEO: Coast Records Unboxes The Cloudlifter CL-4

By on May 30, 2018
Matt Zutell, founder of Coast Records in Charleston, SC, unboxes the Cloudlifter CL-4 in the first of four videos he’ll be producing with Performer Magazine. Stay tuned for more in-studio footage and a full review in the weeks ahead.

