FLASHBACK: Vintage AKG BX20 Reverb Unit

The AKG BX20 reverberation unit was produced in the late 1960s, and is one of the most popular spring reverb units ever made.

It was designed to produce natural reverberation that would impersonate the sound of some of the finest concert halls in the world. It is a 2-channel unit that has a separate remote for controlling decay time.

HOW IT WAS USED

It was used to add richness and depth to a track. One interesting characteristic is the fact that it can be used in either mono or stereo. The inputs in the unit can be paralleled or used separately. Another feature that makes this piece of gear so special is that it is in a league of its own. It is not your common plate or chamber reverb even though it has characteristics of each.

CAN BE HEARD ON

It has been used on many prominent songs and albums. Today, the BX20 is very commonly heard on Kings of Leon, Black Keys, and Jack White records.

MODERN EQUIVALENT

Recently, Universal Audio released a brilliant BX20 plug-in. It sounds great and is fun to use.

WHAT MODERN ENGINEERS CAN LEARN

The modern engineer can learn to stray from the norm when using this piece. It is a reverb unit that offers a very unique sound. If you cannot get your hands on the hardware, get the plug-in and use it on everything!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Boullianne is a studio manager and a full-time engineer. He loves long walks on the beach and creating music. Check out Andrew’s Instagram @drewboull10 and thelalamansion.com to see the studio that he works in.