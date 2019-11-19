IK Multimedia ships the Creator Series for recording & streaming

New series enables YouTubers, live streamers and other social media broadcastersto capture crystal clear audio in a studio or on the go

IK Multimedia, a pioneer in mobile audio solutions, introduces the Creator Series: affordable, mobile-friendly tools designed for video content creators, YouTubers, live streamers, musicians and anyone looking to capture high quality audio and video using a mobile device.

This new series includes the now-shipping iRig Mic Cast 2, iRig Mic Cast HD, and iRig Mic Video, as well as other microphones, interfaces, accessories and bundles. It offers the most complete range of products for today’s social media-oriented creatives.

iRig Video Creator Bundle / HD Bundle

The Creator Series marks the debut of the iRig Video Creator Bundle for YouTubers, Instagram video producers, and Facebook live streamers. It includes: iRig Mic Lav lapel mic; iKlip Grip Pro combination desktop tripod/handgrip/full-size tripod/selfie stick with Bluetooth shutter; and a USB-powered 6″ LED ring light with adjustable color and brightness that mounts onto the top of the iKlip Grip Pro.

The iRig Video Creator HD Bundle offers a more professional solution. It includes a larger 10″ LED ring light that offers a wider range of color and brightness options, as well as IK’s award-winning iRig Mic HD 2 digital condenser microphone featuring radio-ready sound quality and USB connectivity and iKlip Grip Pro.

Full compliment of snap-on, mobile-friendly mics

The Creator Series also includes the recently announced, pocket-sized iRig Mic Cast 2 and iRig Mic Cast HD microphones for crystal clear voice recording anywhere using an iPad, iPhone or Android device. Both feature a unique magnetic mounting design for quick and easy on-the-go use. Selectable pickup patterns, headphone monitoring and an included windscreen for outdoor use make them ideal for interviews, live streams, creating YouTube videos and more, with no additional batteries needed.

iRig Mic Video and iRig Mic Video Bundle

This lightweight, shotgun-style mic offers professional-quality audio capture and production features that are suitable for a wide array of video shoots – from broadcasts to vlogs and even action shots. iRig Mic Video includes the same convenient magnetic mount as Mic Cast HD, plus a hot shoe adaptor for mounting to DSLRs.



For a more secure grip and stable on-the-go shots, the iRig Mic Video Bundle provides a lightweight, portable video rig complete with the mic plus IK’s iKlip Grip Pro multifunction stand that transforms from handgrip to monopod to tripod in seconds. A standard UNC ¼” thread lets users mount iRig Mic Video, lights or other accessories on top, and an adjustable clamp holds phones securely even with a case.



Stereo streaming solution

The Creator Series also includes the iRig Stream, which recently debuted for content creators and musicians who live stream using a mobile device and an app. It’s a mobile audio interface that combines multiple audio sources down to one track for recording or streaming in mono or stereo.

* Requires use of Apple’s Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter (TRRS).

Pricing and availability

All products are available from the IK Multimedia online store and from authorized IK dealers worldwide, with prices ranging from $/€49.99 – $/€199.99 **

** All prices excluding taxes

For more information, please visit www.ikmultimedia.com/contentcreator

To see these new products in action, visit:

iRig Stream – www.ikmultimedia.com/irigstream/video

iRig Mic Cast 2 – www.ikmultimedia.com/irigmiccast2/video

iRig Mic Cast HD – www.ikmultimedia.com/irigmiccasthd/video

iRig Mic Video – www.ikmultimedia.com/irigmicvideo/video