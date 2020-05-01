FREE AmpliTube Orange Tiny Terror Amp to IK Multimedia newsletter subscribers

Sharing today’s news from our friends at IK Multimedia:

As a thank you from our IK family to yours, we are gifting all new and existing newsletter subscribers the AmpliTube Orange Tiny Terror amp. From April 29th to May 6th, join our IK newsletter and confirm your entry to receive this classic amp completely free ($24.99 value).

The Tiny Terror Amp is part of an official collaboration with Orange Amplifiers for AmpliTube Orange. We worked hand in hand with Orange to perfectly remodel a famous sound that goes from clean/bluesy crunch to Punk and Classic Rock. “Whilst the philosophy behind the Terror series began with the gigging musician on the move, their huge sonic range, supreme usability, and switchable output options has made them the ‘go-to’ amps for studio engineers and producers alike.” – Orange Amplifiers

To receive your free amp, join the IK newsletter and confirm your subscription between April 29th and May 6th. Next, open the Custom Shop app and you will receive a notification that the gear has been added to your account. Click “restore my gear” or reauthorize AmpliTube 4 in order to unlock the gear in the Custom Shop. The Tiny Terror Amp will be found in your list of owned gear and ready to play!

Free gear will be available in Custom Shop to new and existing IK users logging in or creating an account for the first time after registration and joining our newsletter. Promotion through May 6th 2020. Mac/PC only.