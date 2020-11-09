Focusrite & Shure announce Production bundles

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Titans of music technology, Shure and Focusrite, have partnered up to offer customers multiple bundles featuring their best-selling microphones and interfaces, for a limited time through select US dealers. Singer-songwriters, podcasters, and drummers each get a bundle offering the trusted quality and incredible sound people have come to know and love from Shure and Focusrite.
The complete package containing everything you need to level up your guitar and vocal recordings.
This bundle provides singer-songwriters with all the tools to record studio-quality tracks, from start to finish. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett Solo USB audio interface, Shure SM58® dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH240A closed-back headphones, as well as production and effects software so you can start recording straight out of the box. Creating professional-sounding tracks has never been so easy.▼ Article continues below ▼
Add some professional polish to your podcast with industry standard audio production tools.
This bundle provides all the tools you need to create a solo podcast recording at home or in the studio. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interface, Shure SM58 dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH440 closed-back headphones, and recording software to capture your podcast like a pro and start creating in an instant.
The extensive package including everything you need to record your drums in studio quality.
This bundle provides a full suite of tools to record professional drum tracks. As part of the ‘Track Pack’, you’ll get a Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB audio interface and Shure DMK57-52 Drum Microphone Kit that provides versatility with different setups and drum kits. Completing the pack, you’ll also get four XLR cables. Creating a clean, high-quality drum recording has never been so easy; set up your mics, connect to the Scarlett 18i20 and start recording immediately with the included software bundle. The only thing you need to focus on is giving a performance of a lifetime.
Visit www.focusrite.com/Shure-Focusrite-Bundles for a full list of participating US dealers.