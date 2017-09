The Home Studio Handbook is your blueprint to getting great acoustics and professional sounding mixes from your own home studio.

It shows you everything from building an A-room, to buying gear, to recording tips from professional engineers. And it’ll show you how to do it all within a $999 budget.

Topics include:

Getting optimal results from your space & budget

Making the most of your studio time & space

Techniques to improve your recordings

Finding the right mics for every situation

The essential gear to get your studio off the ground

And plenty more

Get the most out of your gear and start building your own home studio today.