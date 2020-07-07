WIN a pair of KRK CLASSIC 5 Professional Studio Monitors

Time to level-up your home studio?

KRK Systems is celebrating 35 years of being Behind Great Music. Since the brand started back in 1986, KRK Systems has been a part of countless hit music productions and has always gone the distance to deliver world-class gear to music creators and audio professionals around the world. Their sincere passion is seeing music and audio creators of all levels and genres use their equipment to realize their dreams and ambitions.

In that spirit, we’re giving away an awesome pair of KRK CLASSIC 5 powered studio monitors this month (read our review here).

ABPOUT THE KRK CLASSIC 5 POWERED STUDIO MONITORS

For music creation, mixing and mastering, KRK Classic 5 professional studio monitors have been built for dependable and accurate performance. They feature an innovative Class A/B amplifier with a built-in automatic limiter, a 1” soft dome tweeter and 5” glass-Aramid composite woofer, a waveguide designed to ensure detailed imaging in the listening position, a front-slotted bass port to reduce boundary coupling and allow flexible positioning in the room, and multiple input connections to ensure the CLASSIC 5 will easily integrate into any system configuration. Taking cues from previous ROKIT Pro Monitors–the most used studio monitors in the world, the KRK CLASSIC 5 is a valuable compact solution towards accurate mixes, productions.

Key Performance Features

An incredibly versatile powered nearfield studio monitor, great for any style of music

Soft-dome tweeter with optimized waveguide provides smooth, pristine and articulate highs up to 35kHz

Lightweight, glass-aramid composite woofer delivers clear midrange and tight bass

Flat Low Frequency Adjustment adding versatility and improved accuracy for mixes that translate in different environments

Superior low-end extension with optional setting of +2dB KRK Bass Boost acclaimed by music creators worldwide

High- and low-frequency controls let you contour your sound to your environment and preference

Factory installed under-monitor foam pad provides isolation between the speaker and surface for improved clarity

Active 2-way electronics provide high-headroom/low-noise amplification

Front-slotted bass port and resonant-free cabinet increases sonic clarity

System-optimized auto-limiter prevents unexpected peaks from damaging the speakers while offering consistency and clarity at high volumes

Multiple audio input connectors (XLR, ¼”, RCA) for universal connectivity in any studio environment

Engineered in the USA by a monitor manufacturer with over 30 years of innovation experience

Low-resonance enclosure for minimized distortion and colorization

Low and high frequency adjustments tailors the monitors to taste and adjusts for room acoustics

Custom bi-amped, class A/B amplifier offering large headroom and low distortion

