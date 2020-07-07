WIN a pair of KRK CLASSIC 5 Professional Studio Monitors

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
KRK Systems is celebrating 35 years of being Behind Great Music. Since the brand started back in 1986, KRK Systems has been a part of countless hit music productions and has always gone the distance to deliver world-class gear to music creators and audio professionals around the world. Their sincere passion is seeing music and audio creators of all levels and genres use their equipment to realize their dreams and ambitions.
In that spirit, we’re giving away an awesome pair of KRK CLASSIC 5 powered studio monitors this month (read our review here).
Leave a comment below and let us know why we should pick you. Ideally, we’re looking for artists who can create a video demo of themselves with the studio monitors for use on our social media channels.▼ Article continues below ▼
PLEASE NOTE: Entries are open to US residents of the lower 48 only.
The winner will be selected and notified no later than July 14, 2020, so good luck!
For music creation, mixing and mastering, KRK Classic 5 professional studio monitors have been built for dependable and accurate performance. They feature an innovative Class A/B amplifier with a built-in automatic limiter, a 1” soft dome tweeter and 5” glass-Aramid composite woofer, a waveguide designed to ensure detailed imaging in the listening position, a front-slotted bass port to reduce boundary coupling and allow flexible positioning in the room, and multiple input connections to ensure the CLASSIC 5 will easily integrate into any system configuration. Taking cues from previous ROKIT Pro Monitors–the most used studio monitors in the world, the KRK CLASSIC 5 is a valuable compact solution towards accurate mixes, productions.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING.
ELIGIBILITY: Contest promotion is open to legal residents of the lower 48 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KRK Systems (“Sponsor”), Performer Magazine, Sponsor Partners and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising agencies and members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, sibling or child and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household of such employees, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.
HOW TO ENTER: Follow one of the two stated entry methods as described above.
DRAWING GUIDELINES: One (1) potential Grand Prize winner will be selected in a merit-based drawing held within 1 week of contest promotion ending date from among all eligible entries received and combined throughout the entry period. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received throughout the entry period.
WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winners of all contest promotions will be contacted at the “entry” email address used to enter the contest, and the person receiving and replying to the winner announcement email will be considered the winner unless they specify another person within the reply email as the winner. Performer Magazine will mail the contest prize to the address supplied by the recipient of the winner announcement email. Claiming of prizes requires an email response to Performer Magazine from the winning sender email address within 3 days of being notified of winning at the email address used to enter. Failure to respond shall mean that the winner forfeits the prize.
john fuzek
July 7, 2020 at 12:15 pm
yes, i could do a video if i am selected…i could really use these…i don’t have any at all right now…
Benjamin Ricci
July 7, 2020 at 12:48 pm
Thanks!
Dave Fazio
July 7, 2020 at 2:08 pm
Hi Ben, if i am selected i will make a video of these KRK Classic 5 studio monitors and i will use my new Tascam DP-32 multi-track recorder so viewers of the video can see and hear all the different frequency responses to music from these Pair of KRK Classic 5 … Thank You Sincerely from Dave F.
Jeff Simons
July 7, 2020 at 2:11 pm
Asking on behalf of my daughter. She’s a fantastic songwriter in need of a small, but quality home studio. We’d absolutely make a video.
Dave Isaacs
July 7, 2020 at 2:33 pm
Teacher, writer, and content creator here, 17.5k subscribers on YouTube and growing quickly. Would absolutely be able to do a promo video for all @nashvilleguitarguru social media (YouTube, Facebook, IG).
Peter Carlson
July 8, 2020 at 5:58 pm
It would be brilliant to win, but if not, I won’t lose sleep…I do like KRK monitors but I like others as well…
Aristedes Philip DuVal
July 12, 2020 at 4:33 pm
To prove that I can make a better MIX we these speakers than with other speakers! Comparison/Contrast.