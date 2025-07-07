WATCH: KRK Rokit 8 “Find Your Voice” Challenge

The KRK Rokit 8 Generation 5 studio monitors bring a ton of value to the plate when it comes to completing your home studio setup, including 3 new voicing modes tailored to your specific creative needs.

In this new 2-part series we join Kal the Guitar Hero as he installs the new monitors in his recording space and demonstrates some of the killer new features that make the Gen 5 Rokits a must-have for any serious studio environment.

Watch Part 1 below.

In Part 2, we go through the voice modes to see how they inspire Kal to get better mixes for his tracks. Watch that below.

Learn more about the KRK Rokit 8 Generation 5 studio monitors at https://www.krkmusic.com/products/rokit-8-generation-five-powered-studio-monitor and be sure to follow Kal online at https://www.instagram.com/kal.the.guitar.hero/