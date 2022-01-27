VIDEO SERIES: Seth Adam Takes on the KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors

[Ed. note – we recently sent Connecticut artist Seth Adam a pair of KRK CLASSIC 7 monitors to test out in his home studio. You can watch a 4-part video series he put together for us on our YouTube channel (and below), and read his final thoughts on the speakers here…]

I recently acquired the KRK Classic 7’s, and I have to say that these are great sounding near-field monitors. Recording at home is a relatively recent endeavor for me, so I must admit that I don’t have a whole lot of experience using other monitors in comparison to these Classic 7’s. As a matter of fact, the only other near-fields I’ve used in my home studio have been the KRK Rokit 5’s (which have also been terrific). Nonetheless, these Classic 7’s have been tremendous, reliable workhorses.

The Classic 7’s have robust, clear lows, crisp, detailed highs, and the ability to represent midrange frequencies with terrific accuracy, without coloring the frequency range. I’ve listened to recorded, mastered music off streaming sites, and the monitors sound magnificent. I am also in the middle of a recording project and the representation of recorded sound is quite detailed. I’ve taken rough mixes to the car, phone, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, etc., and I haven’t had to make too many changes to those mixes because the Classic 7’s represent the sounds so accurately.

Another nice feature on these monitors is the ability to tune them to your room by cutting and/or boosting high and low frequencies, as well as cutting or boosting the overall volume. For my space, I’ve left the monitors flat, making no boosts or cuts, and the sounds translate very well.

You can spend a lot of money on near-field monitors. You can certainly spend less. I’ve heard higher-end monitors in expensive studios, and lower end-monitors in other home studios and I must say, these Classic 7’s are an excellent value for the price point. They’re superior so some cheaper monitors I’ve heard and hold up very well against pricier near-fields. If you can get your hands on these, you won’t be disappointed!

-Seth Adam, Artist, New Haven CT

