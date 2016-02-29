PreSonus Eris E44 Active MTM Studio Monitors REVIEW

PROS: Perfect sound in vertical or horizontal placement, tunable to room space, excellent frequency range.

CONS: None.

PRICE: $249/each

PreSonus pretty much does everything: audio recording software, input devices, processors and preamps. With their Eris E44 monitors, they’re giving studio pros and home recording enthusiasts something to really listen to.

The MDF cabinet checks in at 7” wide, 7” deep & 14.25” tall, and contains (2) 4.5” Kevlar Drivers and a 1.25” silk dome tweeter. Inputs come by way of XLR, TRS & RCA connections. The rear panel has Input gain, a Low cut control that can be either flat, 80Hz or 100HZ, as well as an acoustic space control that has settings for flat, -2dB or -4dB. Frequency response is 55Hz-22khz, with a max SPL of 103db.

Design-wise, they’re “stacked” even in horizontal or vertical placement, with the Tweeter placed between the two Midwoofers, hence the “MTM” name. It offers a better overall consistency, and a wide audio spread. Placement in the room is key, and the simple controls can really tune these speakers so they’re not fighting the space they’re in.

As stated before, they work well in vertical or horizontal placement, so regardless of physical space they’ll deliver an excellent overall audio “picture”. There is plenty of sonic depth while maintaining clarity, regardless of the audio source. Some may think these smaller 4.5” drivers would lack low end, but they can handle bass drops and deep beats with ease. Once optimum placement in the room is achieved, the seat between these speakers is perfect for really dissecting a mix. With no harshness in the top end frequencies, long mixing sessions yield less ear fatigue. But in actuality, with a set of these, mix down sessions won’t run as long.

A pair of these would set you back about $500 (street price is $249/each) and considering the bang for the buck, it’s short change. Another in a long-line of top-notch PreSonus gear.

FEATURES

Power Configuration: Bi-amped

Speaker Size: 2 x 4.5″

LF Driver Size: 2 x 4.5″

LF Driver Material: Kevlar

HF Driver Size: 1.25″

HF Driver Material: Silk dome

Total Power: 90W

Input Types: 1 x XLR, 1 x TRS, 1 x RCA