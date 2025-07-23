Palmer introduces the new MONICON series of analogue monitor controllers

With the new MONICON series, Palmer presents the next generation of its popular monitor controllers – completely redesigned, in four compact formats, with a clear focus on intuitive operation, uncompromising audio quality and fully analogue signal routing.

The MONICON series is aimed at musicians, producers and sound engineers who want to control their studio monitoring efficiently and without digital detours, from space-saving home setups to professional studios. The series comprises four models: MONICON S, MONICON M, MONICON L and the MONICON XL, which is already on the market. The models have been developed from scratch and offer a modern design with a high-quality feel, practical functions and a completely analogue, latency-free signal path for an unadulterated sound image. Depending on the customer’s taste and the look of their studio environment, the new MONICON models are available in two versions with differently coloured side panels (black and silver).

Four models for every need

The MONICON S is an ultra-compact, passive volume control with RCA connections, large volume knob and mono switch – ideal for slim desktop or media setups.

The MONICON M offers additional features such as dedicated mono, dim and mute switches, flexible inputs and outputs (XLR/TRS combo or 3.5 mm jack) and a larger housing in project studio format.

The MONICON L is an active/passive studio controller with three stereo inputs (including Bluetooth stereo streaming with independent volume control), two stereo outputs and an additional mono/sub output. A separate headphone output with its own volume control, input/output selector switch with status LEDs and PFL function round off the feature set.

The MONICON XL is the complete studio solution for professional applications – with talkback function, large LED VU meter, three monitor outputs and two headphone outputs with separate volume control for precise monitoring control in larger studio setups.

Analogue. Direct. Clear.

All MONICON models rely on an analogue, latency-free audio signal without digital conversion. The redesigned, clearly structured user interface enables fast and intuitive operation for precise and efficient work, whether mixing in the studio, at production workstations or in the streaming and broadcast sector.

“With the new MONICON series, we have redesigned our monitor controllers, which have been tried and tested on the market for years, from the ground up and consistently developed them further,” explains Viktor Wiesner, Senior Product Manager, Pro Audio. “Our customers receive four customised solutions for their individual monitoring needs – with the highest audio quality and the usual robust workmanship. Designed & Engineered in Germany.”

The new Palmer MONICON series will be available from specialist dealers from July 2025.

Further information at www.palmer-germany.com