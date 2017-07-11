Mackie Launches Redesigned MR Series Studio Monitors

Affordable, high-performance monitors for modern musicians, producers, and content creators.

Mackie today announces a complete refresh of its popular, affordable powered studio monitors -MR Series Powered Studio Monitors. Designed for home studios, content creators and multimedia, the MR Series is available in the 5-inch MR524, 6.5-inch MR624, and the 8-inch MR824 plus the 10-inch MRS10 companion powered subwoofer. The MR Series delivers unmatched performance and superior mix translation so artists, producers, and content creators can listen with confidence knowing that their mix will sound great anywhere.

“The MR Series has been very popular for a wide array of users and applications thanks to their solid design and professional sound quality,” commented Jon Rundle, Mackie Product Manager. “These new MR monitors take everything you know and love about MR to the next level.”

Continuing to make Mackie’s legendary studio monitor designs more accessible than ever, the MR Series features their proven logarithmic waveguide which provides an ultra-wide listening sweet spot and enhanced stereo imaging for higher fidelity and consistent sound over a wide listening area. Utilizing extensive tuning by Mackie acoustic engineers, precision transducers, and high-performance amplifiers, MR Series monitors deliver an honest, accurate representation of the mix, so users can count on their projects to always sound the way they intended.

“With MR, we saw an opportunity to really take advantage of some of our best studio monitor technology,” remarks Rundle. “By borrowing design elements from our flagship HR and XR Series, we can offer incredible fidelity and accuracy at prices that fit into even more conservative budgets.”

Equipped with versatile Acoustic Space Control and HF filters, MR monitors can be easily optimized for your environment to ensure a flat response. There are three different acoustic space settings that adjust for monitor placements close to walls, in corners, etc. Plus, the high-frequency EQ control allows for further adjustment to ensure an accurate response for your room. Included with each monitor is an acoustic isolation pad that decouples the monitor from the desk or stand for increased performance and accuracy.

“With more and more people turning their bedrooms and garages into studios, it is important to have monitors that can adapt,” Rundle concluded. “When you dial in your monitors with the Acoustic Space Control, you can mix with confidence knowing that there won’t be any deceiving boosts or cuts across the frequency spectrum.”

The Mackie MR Series includes the 5-inch MR524, 6.5-inch MR624, 8-inch MR824 and the 10-inch MRS10, and are available worldwide now. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $209.99 for the MR524, $279.99 for the MR624, $349.99 for the MR824, and $559.99 for the MRS10.

For more information, visit http://www.mackie.com/mr-series